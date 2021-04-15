Jaguar Health upsizes ATM financing by $15.3M for future needs
Apr. 15, 2021 12:32 PM ETJaguar Health, Inc. (JAGX)JAGXBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Jaguar Health (JAGX -11.8%) upsizes at-the-market financing program by $15.3M the company established on October 5, 2020 with Ladenburg Thalmann for potential future financing needs.
- "We are very pleased to have expanded the capacity of the ATM program. While we do not anticipate issuing any shares at this time, the upsized ATM program is available to provide the Company with future funding, if needed, at the prevailing market price at the time of sale, hence, based on timing, potentially priced at-the-market, or above-the-market, as defined by Nasdaq." said Lisa Conte, Jaguar's president and CEO.