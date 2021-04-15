American Express consumer credit card metrics continue to improve in March

Apr. 15, 2021 12:36 PM ETAmerican Express Company (AXP)AXPBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • American Express (AXP +0.2%) U.S consumer card delinquency rate improves to 0.9% in March from 1.0% in February; that's down from 1.7% in March 2020.
  • Charge-off rate falls to 1.1% from 1.4% in February and 2.8% in March 2020.
  • Total U.S. consumer card member loans rose to $48.3B from $47.5B in February.
  • For its U.S. small business card business, the delinquency rate at 0.6% in March, was unchanged from February; net write-off rate of 0.7% fell from 1.0% in February and 1.4% in January.
  • Total loans for its small business card members also rose to $13.3B from $12.8B in February.
