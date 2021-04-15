State Street Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 15, 2021 1:15 PM ETState Street Corporation (STT)STTBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- State Street (NYSE:STT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 16th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.34 (-19.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.89B (-5.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, STT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.