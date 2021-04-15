Cubic and MTC launch Clipper on iPhone and Apple Watch

Apr. 15, 2021 1:48 PM ETCubic Corporation (CUB)CUBBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Cubic (CUB -0.0%) announced that its Cubic Transportation Systems business division and the Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) have introduced Clipper on iPhone and Apple Watch.
  • It gives transit riders a contactless way to pay for their trips on trains, buses and ferries in the San Francisco Bay Area.
  • Cubic and MTC have launched their first mobile app for the region, the Clipper app, a helpful tool for card and account management; app will also be available on Google Pay in May, allowing Android users to pay fares.
  • With Clipper on iPhone and Apple Watch, riders can add their Clipper card to Apple Wallet.
