TuSimple, Nikola and Blink Charging lead down day for electric vehicle stocks

  • Some of the investor rush over expectations of a Green Tidal Wave is fading as investors bid down a large number of electric vehicle stocks.
  • There are some analysts warning on a potential slowdown of production plans due to the global chip shortage and a short report on QuantumScape (QS -13.0%) is drawing notice. Traders are also pointing to increased focus on valuation vs. near-term revenue potential for some of the EV high-fliers.
  • Decliners includes Canoo (GOEV -8.7%), Nikola (NKLA -7.4%), Workhorse Group (WKHS -7.9%), Arrival (ARVL -7.2%), Fisker (FSR -4.1%), Li Auto (LI -7.0%), Blink Charging (BLNK -8.7%), Lordstown Motors (RIDE -6.9%), Ayro (AYRO -5.4%), Kandi Technologies (KNDI -5.0%), Romeo Power (RMO -5.6%), Hyliion Holdings (HYLN -5.2%), Greenpower Motor Company (GP -5.7%) and XPeng XPEV.
  • Self-driving truck startup TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) is now down 5.35% to $37.81 after an initial jump to $41.50 on its first day of trading.
