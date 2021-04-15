Bill Miller says the stock markets' path of least resistance is higher
Apr. 15, 2021 By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- The bull market still has room to run, contends former Legg Mason money manager Bill Miller in his Q1 market letter.
- "In my opinion, there is very little standing in the way of the market moving higher, perhaps substantially higher, this year," he wrote in the letter dated April 14.
- He's not concerned by the market being too expensive, that rising interest rates at the long end will pressure valuations, that new supply via SPACs and IPOs will drain demand from the broader market, or that inflation will prod the Fed into tightening policy sooner than the market expects.
- "My concern is that the market goes up far more than even ardent bulls expect, making the vast majority of stocks unattractive even for those with much longer time horizons than the typical market participant," he said.
- There are still plenty of stocks that "look quite attractive even on conventional valuation metrics such as price/earnings ratios." At the same time, there are "plenty of names that appear overpriced even if optimistic assumptions are true," he adds.
- He points to Sir John Templeton's quote that "bull markets are born in pessimism, grow on skepticism, mature on optimism, and die in euphoria," adding that the market appears to be in the optimism phase for most stocks "with euphoria breaking out in some areas."
- The main risk to the bull market, he said, is that stocks get too expensive as they did in 1999 and early 2000. But valuations, alone, don't cause bull markets to end. Rather Fed tightening did, Miller said.
- "A year ago, the collective psychology of the stock market was fear. Now it is optimism grounded in solid economic growth, low inflation, plenty of liquidity, rising earnings and cash flows, and 10-year interest rates that still provide no real rate of return compared with the inflation the Fed wants to engineer."
- He ends the letter: "The path of least resistance for U.S. equities remains higher."
- Five-year view of the S&P 500 (orange line), Nasdaq Composite (blue), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (purple):