Bally's to pursue strategic investment instead of equity unit offering
Apr. 15, 2021 3:13 PM ETBally's Corporation (BALY)BALYBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Bally's Corporation (BALY +4.2%) says it is discontinuing a $250M of its tangible equity units and instead is pursuing a possible private offering of equity-linked securities to a potential strategic investor. If consummated,
- The company says the new offering would provide net proceeds in an amount comparable to the unit offering.
- Bally's expects to apply the proceeds from the separate stock offering and the strategic investments to fund a portion of the cash consideration payable to shareholders of Gamesys Group as part of the merger. If that deal doesn't go through, Bally's will use the proceeds for general corporate purposes.
- Source: Press Release
- Earlier this week, Bally's acquired the iconic Tropicana Las Vegas Hotel and Casino.