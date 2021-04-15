Foundry revenue could grow 11% this year to new record - TrendForce
Apr. 15, 2021 3:25 PM ETTaiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM)TSM, SSNNF, SSNLF, SMICY, UMCBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Global semiconductor foundry revenue is expected to increase 11% on the year in 2021 to a record $94.6B, according to TrendForce.
- The growth will be driven by demand for telecom equipment, high performance computing, and consumer electronics, says the firm. Foundries have already moved to expand capacity in the wake of the global chip shortage.
- Tier-one foundries like TSMC (TSM -2.6%) and Samsung (OTC:SSNNF,OTC:SSNLF) will spend the year focusing on R&D, fab construction, and capacity addition for process nodes of 5nm and below due to the demand from high performance computing, says TrendForce.
- Tier-two foundries like SMIC (OTCQX:SMICY), UMC (UMC +0.4%), and GlobalFoundries will focus on expanding capacities for the 14nm to 40nm processes to meet demand for next-gen telecom technology and other divers applications like OLED and DDI.
- Recent news: Last week, Bloomberg sources said GlobalFoundries was talking to potential advisers about a U.S. IPO at a $20B valuation.
- Related: Earlier today, TSMC reported Q4 beats, raised its full-year capex outlook by $2B to at least $30B, and warned that the chip shortage could continue until 2022.