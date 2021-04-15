KLX Energy Services plummets 31% post Q4 results
Apr. 15, 2021 3:37 PM ETKLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (KLXE)KLXEBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- KLX Energy Services (KLXE -30.8%) reports Q4 revenue decrease of 12.1% Y/Y to $86.8M, beating consensus by $7.9M.
- On a product line basis, drilling, completion, production and intervention services contributed ~24.3%, 49.4%, 13.0% and 13.3%, respectively.
- Southwest revenue was $30.1M which represents a 21.4% increase Q/Q, driven primarily by a meaningful increase in directional drilling and completion rental activity.
- Rocky Mountains revenue was $29.4M which represents a 61.5% increase Q/Q, driven by increased completion activity in the DJ Basin.
- Northeast/Mid-Con revenue of $27.3M was largely consistent Q/Q.
- Adj. EBITDA loss of $2.6M improved $2.8M, compared to Q3 2020.
- As of April 2021, successfully integrated the QES merger and fully implemented at least $46M of cost synergies.
- Total available liquidity as of Jan. 31, 2021 was ~$82M, including net availability under undrawn ABL Facility.
- “Despite the extremely challenging start to our fiscal first quarter, we believe we are well positioned to strongly rebound for the remainder of fiscal year 2021.” said Chris Baker, President and CEO.
- Guidance: Expects FY 2021 capital spending to be between $15-$20M and be primarily focused on maintenance capital spending.
