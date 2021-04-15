Apollo Global considers opening offices in Florida to broaden its talent pool

  • Apollo Global Management (APO +1.3%) is considering opening offices in Florida and other regions in an effort to attract and hold on to talent in a post-pandemic world.
  • The company is looking into sites in West Palm Beach and Miami, as well as an office in another part of the U.S. and still another in Europe, Apollo spokeswoman Joanna Rose told Bloomberg News.
  • The private equity firm recently surveyed its employees on where they would like to work as an effort to appeal to a broader talent pool, she said.
  • Apollo, which will keep its headquarters in New York, isn't the first financial firm allowing some employees to move to other regions. Goldman Sachs plans to move some of its asset-management employees to West Palm Beach and Moelis is letting some 20 bankers move to Florida from its New York headquarters.
