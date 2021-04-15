Nikola viewed even more bearishly by CFRA Research due to operational headwinds
- CFRA Research lowers its 12-month price target on Nikola (NKLA -9.3%) to $8 from $12.
- Analyst Garrett Nelson: "We turn more bearish on our price outlook for the shares, as the company's largest shareholder, former chairman and founder Trevor Milton, continues selling shares of the aspiring EV manufacturer, selling 3.5M shares for approximately $49M a couple of weeks ago and reducing his ownership to just over 20% of the outstanding shares. We note that investigations into false statements made by Milton by the SEC Division of Enforcement and U.S Attorney's Office tor the Southern District of New York are ongoing."
- Even ignoring the legal backdrop, CFRA thinks Nikola faces daunting operational headwinds, including parts shortages. The firm warns on an eventual liquidity issue and has a low degree of confidence in management's ability to execute in the face of competition from Tesla's planned launch of the Semi later this year.
- CFRA keeps a Sell rating in place on Nikola. The lowered price target on Nikola implies shares will drop more than 25%.
