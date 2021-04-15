Orion Energy rated Buy at B. Riley on LED lighting strength

Apr. 15, 2021 3:55 PM ETOrion Energy Systems, Inc. (OESX)OESXBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Orion Energy Systems (OESX -1.1%) is resumed with a Buy rating and $10.50 price target at B. Riley Securities, which says the lighting solutions company is back to pre-COVID activity levels across most of its end markets and is focused on diversified growth across all three of its segments.
  • B. Riley believes Orion is well-positioned to benefit from its new LED lighting products, including a soon-to-be launched air movement and purification lighting products, turnkey product and controls installation services, and the trend towards green initiatives, energy savings, safe buildings and Buy America.
  • Orion also has an impressive list of Fortune 500 companies as customers from which to build on for new construction and retrofit opportunities, B. Riley says.
  • Orion's LED lighting business is thriving, and the company boasts good financials, Solar Investing writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.