Orion Energy rated Buy at B. Riley on LED lighting strength
Apr. 15, 2021 3:55 PM ETOrion Energy Systems, Inc. (OESX)OESXBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Orion Energy Systems (OESX -1.1%) is resumed with a Buy rating and $10.50 price target at B. Riley Securities, which says the lighting solutions company is back to pre-COVID activity levels across most of its end markets and is focused on diversified growth across all three of its segments.
- B. Riley believes Orion is well-positioned to benefit from its new LED lighting products, including a soon-to-be launched air movement and purification lighting products, turnkey product and controls installation services, and the trend towards green initiatives, energy savings, safe buildings and Buy America.
- Orion also has an impressive list of Fortune 500 companies as customers from which to build on for new construction and retrofit opportunities, B. Riley says.
- Orion's LED lighting business is thriving, and the company boasts good financials, Solar Investing writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.