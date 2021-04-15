Wealth Minerals arranges loan extensions

  • Wealth Minerals (OTCQB:WMLLF) amends the terms of certain loan agreements entered into with one of its lenders, KF Business Ventures, in February and March 2019 in the aggregate principal amount of $1.3M.
  • The amendments will be extended by 12 months and will bear interest at a rate of 8% per annum compounded annually, payable on the maturity date.
  • Company has agreed to issue in aggregate ~5.3M non-transferable bonus common share purchase warrants to the lender.
  • Each bonus warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share in the capital at an exercise price of $0.245 per share for a period of 12 months.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.