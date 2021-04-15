Wealth Minerals arranges loan extensions
Apr. 15, 2021 Wealth Minerals (OTCQB:WMLLF)
- Wealth Minerals (OTCQB:WMLLF) amends the terms of certain loan agreements entered into with one of its lenders, KF Business Ventures, in February and March 2019 in the aggregate principal amount of $1.3M.
- The amendments will be extended by 12 months and will bear interest at a rate of 8% per annum compounded annually, payable on the maturity date.
- Company has agreed to issue in aggregate ~5.3M non-transferable bonus common share purchase warrants to the lender.
- Each bonus warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share in the capital at an exercise price of $0.245 per share for a period of 12 months.