Lexaria Bioscience names new CFO and issues consultant warrants
Apr. 15, 2021 Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX)
- Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) appoints Gregory Downey to CFO post, effective April 15, 2021.
- During the past two years, Mr. Downey has been engaged by the company as its Controller and has intimate knowledge regarding the business and finances.
- In the position as CFO, Mr. Downey will be compensated with a base annual salary of CDN$144,000, with an annual increase of 10%, an option grant for the issuance of up to 12,000 common shares, and other customary incentives.
- Company also announces that effective on April 16, 2021, it will be issuing share purchase warrants for the issuance of up to an aggregate 300,000 common shares to three unrelated third party consultants.
- The warrants will be exercisable for a period of three years ending on April 16, 2024 at an exercise price of $9.00 per share.