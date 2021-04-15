Scripps to redeem $400M in 5.125% notes due 2025
Apr. 15, 2021 4:39 PM ETThe E.W. Scripps Company (SSP)SSPBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) plans to redeem all $400M worth of its outstanding 5.125% senior notes due 2025.
- That will be done with cash on hand, the company says.
- It's redeeming the notes May 15 at a redemption price equal to 102.563% of aggregate principal, along with accrued and unpaid interest.
- "Scripps' highest priority for capital allocation is to move rapidly toward reducing the debt we incurred to make a series of strategic and accretive acquisitions in recent years, including the purchase of ION that transformed us into a full-scale local and national television company," CEO Adam Symson says.
- "The divestiture of digital audio assets Triton and Stitcher as well as WPIX in New York, and our record 2020 political advertising revenue, have hastened our progress toward this goal."
- At last report Scripps had $576M in cash and short-term investments.