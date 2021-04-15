Ceasars Entertainment to be NFL's first-ever casino sponsor

  • Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) to become National Football League's first-ever casino sponsor.
  • The multi-year agreement allows Caesars to leverage NFL marks within the sports betting category and activate around retail and online sports betting, as well as engage fans with NFL-themed free-to-play games.
  • Caesars will integrate relevant sports betting content directly into NFL Media properties, including NFL.com and the NFL App.
  • Caesars Entertainment currently has relationships with seven individual NFL franchises, consisting of the Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints, Kansas City Chiefs, Indianapolis Colts, Baltimore Ravens, Atlanta Falcons, and Carolina Panthers, as well as sports media leader ESPN.
  • Stock has gained 433% during the last one year.
  • Company's growth prospects here.

