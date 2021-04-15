Biogen's TECFIDERA wins approval in China to treat multiple sclerosis

  • Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) announces that China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has approved TECFIDERA (dimethyl fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing multiple sclerosis (MS).
  • TECFIDERA is approved in 69 countries, and more than 500K patients have been treated with it worldwide.
  • The NMPA evaluation was based on positive data from the global, pivotal Phase 3 DEFINE and CONFIRM studies, which enrolled more than 2,600 patients.
  • MS is a life-long, progressive, autoimmune neurologic disease of the central nervous system (NYSE:CNS).
  • Shares of the company were marginally up during after market trading.
