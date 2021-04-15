Colony Capital sells stakes in two Irish properties for $351M gross proceeds

Apr. 15, 2021 4:47 PM ETDigitalBridge Group, Inc. (DBRG), BXDBRG, BXBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor12 Comments
  • Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) sells its 74% controlling stake in two Dublin office properties to Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Property Partners Europe Holdings for $351M.
  • The sale of its interests in Burlington Plaza, a 238K-square-foot office complex in central Dublin, and The Three Building, a 157K-square-foot office property in the South Docks, generated $102M in net equity proceeds to Colony.
  • The interests were held in the company’s "Tolka Irish NPL Portfolio" within its other equity and debt portfolio holdings, which will continue to own several Irish assets on a debt-free basis.
  • Colony said the transaction was consummated in-line with carrying values for the assets.
  • The company has been divesting assets to increase its investments in digital real estate. Colony Capital manages a $52B portfolio of real assets, including $30B in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.