Colony Capital sells stakes in two Irish properties for $351M gross proceeds
Apr. 15, 2021
- Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) sells its 74% controlling stake in two Dublin office properties to Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Property Partners Europe Holdings for $351M.
- The sale of its interests in Burlington Plaza, a 238K-square-foot office complex in central Dublin, and The Three Building, a 157K-square-foot office property in the South Docks, generated $102M in net equity proceeds to Colony.
- The interests were held in the company’s "Tolka Irish NPL Portfolio" within its other equity and debt portfolio holdings, which will continue to own several Irish assets on a debt-free basis.
- Colony said the transaction was consummated in-line with carrying values for the assets.
- The company has been divesting assets to increase its investments in digital real estate. Colony Capital manages a $52B portfolio of real assets, including $30B in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony.