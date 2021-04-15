Steel Dynamics to invest $225M on new flat roll steel coating lines
Apr. 15, 2021 4:52 PM ETSteel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD)STLDBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) says it plans to spend $225M in two new flat roll steel coating lines to be located in the southern U.S. to support its Sinton steel mill that is expected to begin production late this summer.
- Steel Dynamics also plans to spend $175M-$200M in two new flat roll steel coating lines to be located in the Midwest to support its regional flat roll steel operations.
- The company says the lines at both the southern and Midwest operations will be comprised of a 300K-ton flat roll galvanizing line with Galvalume coating capability and a 240K-ton paint line, with production expected to start in H2 2022.
- Global steel demand will jump 5.8% this year as economies recover from the pandemic, but growth will moderate next year, the World Steel Association said today.