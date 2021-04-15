IDEAYA surges after announcing conference call on eye cancer therapy

Apr. 15, 2021 4:53 PM ETIDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (IDYA)IDYABy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
  • IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) has spiked as much as ~7.0% in the post-market after announcing a pre-market press release and a webcast scheduled for tomorrow to discuss the clinical data from a clinical study involving patients with metastatic uveal melanoma (MUM), a type of cancer in the eye.
  • The Phase 1/2 trial is evaluating darovasertib (IDE196) as monotherapy and darovasertib and binimetinib combination in patients with MUM.
  • Following the press release, the company expects to host Darovasertib Investor Day, including a conference call and webcast at 8:00 AM EST tomorrow.
  • IDEAYA also announced a name change for IDE196 as Darovasertib in line with the registration at WHO’s Programme and Classification of Medical Products.
  • In July 2020, IDEAYA announced the launch of the study anticipating interim in late 2021 to early 2022.
