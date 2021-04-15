SunOpta acquires plant-based brands Dream and WestSoy for $33M from Hain Celestial
- Healthy food and beverage company, SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) announces acquisition of the Dream® and WestSoy® plant-based beverage brands from The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN).
- The Dream brand is the #2 brand of shelf-stable, plant-based milks, originally launched in 1982.
- The WestSoy brand is the only branded shelf stable soy beverage with a USDA organic certification and the American Heart Association certification of a heart-healthy product.
- The purchase price is $33M, funded principally by a new $20M FILO term loan within SunOpta’s ABL facility at LIBOR plus 250 to 300 basis points, depending on the utilization of the ABL facility.