SunOpta acquires plant-based brands Dream and WestSoy for $33M from Hain Celestial

  • Healthy food and beverage company, SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) announces acquisition of the Dream® and WestSoy® plant-based beverage brands from The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN).
  • The Dream brand is the #2 brand of shelf-stable, plant-based milks, originally launched in 1982.
  • The WestSoy brand is the only branded shelf stable soy beverage with a USDA organic certification and the American Heart Association certification of a heart-healthy product.
  • The purchase price is $33M, funded principally by a new $20M FILO term loan within SunOpta’s ABL facility at LIBOR plus 250 to 300 basis points, depending on the utilization of the ABL facility.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.