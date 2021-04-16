Mortgages under forbearance barely slips in past week: Black Knight

  • The number of mortgages under active forbearance plans fell by a mere 1,000 in the week ended April 13, but that's still the seventh straight week of declining forbearance plan volumes, according to Black Knight's McDash Flash Forbearance Tracker.
  • Typically, the strongest rates of improvement occur early and late in the month as mortgages are reviewed by servicers for extension/removal from forbearance.
  • There are 2.3M homeowners in COVID-19-related forbearance plans, or about 4.4% of all mortgage holders.
  • Forbearance plans starts reached their highest level in three weeks, driven by plan re-starts; some of the almost half million homeowners who had left forbearance in recent weeks likely asked their servicers to reinstate their plans, the Black Knight report said.
  • Some 380K plans with scheduled April month-end expirations remain, meaning there's still a possibility for further improvement in the next few weeks.
  • Estimated monthly principal and interest advances on active forbearance plans are $2.8B stays unchanged from the prior week.
  • And estimated monthly tax and insurance advances of $1.0B also stays the same.
  • Major mortgage servicers include New Residential (NYSE:NRZ), Mr. Cooper (NASDAQ:COOP), Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN), and PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI).
