Major utilities rip Texas proposals to trim renewables following freeze
Apr. 15, 2021
- NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) and Southern Co. (NYSE:SO) are telling Texas lawmakers that proposed new laws would load unfair costs onto wind and solar farms and chill investment in the state.
- The three big utilities say they have serious concerns about pending bills that would make wind and solar farms pay for services to ensure a smooth and steady flow of power on the grid.
- "These bills would unfairly and unjustifiably shift significant costs onto wind and solar facilities in the State of Texas, penalizing assets and discouraging future investment," says the letter from the three power companies, which have invested a combined $15B in renewable energy operations in Texas.
- Texas has become a battleground over the reliability and development of wind and solar following February's freezing weather that left millions without power for days.
- Power grid operator ERCOT needed to make an urgent plea for conservation earlier this week with temperatures only in the 80s, prompting fresh questions about the need to reform it.