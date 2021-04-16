Veon co-CEO Sergi Herrero to step down at the end of June
Apr. 16, 2021 5:22 AM ETVEON Ltd. (VEON)VEONBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) announces changes to its leadership structure: Co-CEO Sergi Herrero will be stepping down as co-CEO effective June 30 and to continue advising the company, in particular with respect to the VEON Ventures businesses which focus on generating value in high growth areas.
- Mr. Kaan Terzioglu to continue in his role as CEO of VEON with overall responsibility for corporate matters and the general operations of the group.
- Sergi commented, "It has been a pleasure working as co-CEO of the company, with the support of the Board, particularly in developing new growth areas for the business. I look forward to remaining actively engaged with VEON as it continues to build value in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Russia, Ukraine and elsewhere."