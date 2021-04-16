ING Groep's COO and CTO Roel Louwhoff to leave, Ron van Kemenade to succeed as CTO
Apr. 16, 2021 5:37 AM ETING Groep N.V. (ING)INGBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- ING Groep (NYSE:ING) announces to separate the management board banking roles for technology and operations.
- The current chief information officer Ron van Kemenade have been appointed as member of the management board banking and CTO, effective May 1, additionally he will also remain responsible for data management and will assume responsibility for information security.
- After a transitional period, Roel Louwhoff, the current COO and CTO, will leave ING later this year to continue his career outside the company.
- The announcement on his succession will be made as and when appropriate. The successor COO will remain responsible for bankwide operations including KYC, the global transformation office and ING business shared services.
- Shares are up 1.12% PM.