Greenbrier prices upsized $325M convertible senior notes offering
Apr. 16, 2021 6:19 AM ETThe Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX)GBXBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) has priced upsized $325M (from $275M) of 2.875% convertible senior unsecured notes due April 15, 2028, in a private placement.
- Initial purchasers granted an option to purchase up to an additional $48.75M of note.
- Offering is expected to close on April 20.
- Interest will be payable semiannually in arrears in cash on April 15 and October 15 of each year, beginning on October 15, 2021.
- The company expects to use ~$228.4M of the net proceeds to repurchase ~$207.1M of the outstanding 2.875% convertible senior notes due 2024, ~$20M to repurchase 468,823 shares, ~$55M to retire certain other indebtedness and the remainder for general corporate purposes.
- Greenbrier has been advised of the intentions of William A. Furman, Chairman & CEO, to purchase in open market transactions up to $2.5M of company's common stock.