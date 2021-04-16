Carnival's AIDA Cruises offers new sailing in Greece from May to October

Apr. 16, 2021
  • Carnival Corporation's (NYSE:CCL) German cruise line AIDA Cruises to offer new cruises in Greece from May 23 through October 24, 2021.
  • The 7-day cruises will float from Corfu and travel through the Greek islands to Crete and Rhodes, as well as to Katakolon in Olympia and Piraeus in Athens.
  • Booking starts on April 20.
  • In addition to the new offering in Greece, AIDAperla is sailing on seven-day voyages around the Canary Islands through June.
  • All cruises are carried out in compliance with AIDA's enhanced health and safety protocols, as well as applicable laws and regulations.
  • CCL shares up 1% premarket. The company's shares rose ~95% over the past six months.
