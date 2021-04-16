Rush Street Interactive rallies after Jefferies points to tech advantage
Apr. 16, 2021 7:04 AM ETRush Street Interactive, Inc. (RSI)RSIBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Jefferies launches coverage on Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) with a Buy rating on its view the development of the company's technological capabilities provides critical strategic and economic benefits that position it for long-term value creation.
- Analyst David Katz: "Our positive view of RSI is driven by its unique attributes in the context of the broadly nascent digital market. A pivotal Street debate is over the value of an owned/proprietary tech stack; we are convicted it provides strategic and economic benefit, as evidenced by proprietary product and profit. We also believe the combination of land-based leadership and social gaming provide critical pre-market momentum."
- The firm's price target on Rush Street reps ~47% upside potential.
- Shares of RSI are up 1.68% in premarket trading.
- Oppenheimer thinks Rush Street is set up for a second half boost.