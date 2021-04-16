Brookfield Renewable sells Ireland, U.K. onshore wind unit to Ørsted
- Danish renewable energy developer Ørsted agrees to acquire Brookfield Renewable 's (NYSE:BEP) Ireland and U.K. onshore wind unit, in a deal that values the business at €571M ($683.6M).
- "The European market for onshore wind power is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, and with the acquisition of BRI, we get a strong platform that expands our presence in onshore renewables to Europe," Ørsted CEO Mads Nipper says.
- Earlier this week, Ørsted completed the sale of its 25% stake in New Jersey's Ocean Wind offshore wind farm to Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG).
- The 1,100 MW wind farm, which is expected to come online in 2024, will have the capacity to generate enough green energy to power 500K homes in the state.
