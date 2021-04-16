Nuvei buys Mazooma Technical Services
Apr. 16, 2021 7:28 AM ETNuvei Corporation (NVEI)NVEIBy: SA News Team
- Nuvei Corporation (OTCPK:NUVCF) inks an agreement to acquire Mazooma Technical Services, U.S. focused gaming and sports wagering payment technology provider.
- Mazooma is a leading account-to-account payments provider in U.S. online gaming and sports betting. It is a registered vendor in 9 states, with permission in 12 states, and holds money transmitter license exemptions in a total of 47 states.
- Nuvei to pay ~$56.0M plus additional consideration subject to the performance criteria (over three years), subject to a maximum consideration of ~$315.0M.
- Out of total purchase consideration, ~24% to be paid via the issuance of subordinate voting shares and balance in cash.
- The transaction is subject to necessary approvals and is expected to close in Q2'21.