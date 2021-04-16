Daimler Q1 prelim EBIT and cash flow above liquidity
Apr. 16, 2021 7:29 AM ETDaimler AG (DMLRY)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- For Q1, Daimler (OTCPK:DMLRY +2.7%) sales were benefitted from strong momentum at Mercedes-Benz Cars driven by all major regions, especially China, and also supported from the product mix, pricing and significant fixed cost reductions.
- "Our pipeline with high-tech luxury EVs is packed. The launch of the EQS is just the start. Our systematic efforts to lower the breakeven point of the company are becoming increasingly visible," Daimler and Mercedes-Benz AG board chairman Ola Källenius commented.
- EBIT (€5,748M), adj. EBIT (€4,970M), industrial free cash flow (€1,810M) and net industrial liquidity (€20.1B) all reported above market consensus of €4,964M, €3,987M, €1,102M and €17.9B respectively.
- Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks & Buses reported adj. return on sales of 14.3% (consensus: 11.7%) and 6% (consensus: 5.3%) respectively.