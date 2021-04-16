Hertz is said to get revised offer in bidding war, WSJ says
Apr. 16, 2021 7:54 AM ETHertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ), APOHTZ, APOBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Hertz (OTCPK:HTZGQ) is said to have received a new counterbid from Knighthead Capital and Certares Management that values Hertz at $6.2B. The car rental company gained 2.5% in premarket trading.
- The new proposal has backing from Apollo (NYSE:APO), which agreed to provide $2.5B in preferred equity financing, WSJ reported, citing people familiar
- The Knighthead-led group was previously outbid by an offer led by Centerbridge, Warburg Pincus and Dundon Capital.
- Earlier this week, some Hertz holders requested in court a halt to the bankruptcy reorganization proposal from Centerbridge Partners.