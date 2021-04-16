Zogenix posts new data from FINTEPLA study in patients with Dravet syndrome

  • Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) announces new findings from an investigator-initiated study designed to assess caregivers’ perspectives on the long-term seizure- and non-seizure-related benefits of FINTEPLA (fenfluramine) on patients with Dravet syndrome.
  • Caregivers of patients who received FINTEPLA through either the Phase 3 clinical trial program or the U.S. early access program were recruited to participate in one-on-one semi-structured interviews to discuss the benefits of fenfluramine for the child with Dravet syndrome.
  • The majority of caregivers reported feeling less stress, anxiety, and depression, with 62% of employed parents missing less work.
  • Seizure Related Benefits noted by caregivers included reduction in frequency, fewer triggers causing seizures, and shorter recovery time when seizure did occur.
  • Non-Seizure benefits most commonly noted include improvements in executive functions such as cognition, learning, and problem solving, as well as mood, sleep quality, and motor function.
  • In three Phase 3 studies, FINTEPLA has showed the ability to provide transformational and durable seizure reduction for many Dravet syndrome patients whose seizures were not adequately controlled on their existing anti-epileptic medicines, the company said.
