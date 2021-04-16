Janssen showcases nipocalimab data in generalized myasthenia gravis at AAN 2021
Apr. 16, 2021 8:12 AM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ)JNJBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) unit, Janssen Pharmaceuticals will present the full results from Phase 2 Vivacity-MG study of nipocalimab (M281), in generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG)–a chronic, autoimmune neuromuscular disease at the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Meeting 2021.
- The study examined the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of nipocalimab in addition to standard of care treatment compared with placebo and standard of care in 68 patients.
- Patients were randomized across four active dosing arms and placebo, with a primary efficacy endpoint of Myasthenia Gravis Activities of Daily Living score.
- Additional secondary endpoints were evaluated, including the efficacy of nipocalimab as measured by changes in the Quantitative Myasthenia Gravis score and the revised Myasthenia Gravis Quality of Life 15-item scale from baseline, as well as the pharmacokinetics and the pharmacodynamics activity of nipocalimab.
- The safety and tolerability of nipocalimab were also evaluated as part of the study.