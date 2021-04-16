National Health Investors reports 83.5% of contractual cash collected due for April

  • National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) has collected 83.5% of contractual cash due for April until today; remaining balance consists of 3.2% of contractual cash which NHI expects to either collect or defer pending ongoing discussions; 11.0% in deferrals related to Bickford; 1.8% in deferrals related to two other tenants; and 0.5% related to lower forecasted revenue from transitioned properties prior to the start of the pandemic.
  • YTD, NHI has collected 91.6% of contractual cash 0.8% of contractual cash which NHI expects to either collect or defer pending ongoing discussions; 6.2% in deferrals related to Bickford; 0.9% in deferrals related to two other tenants; and 0.5% related to lower forecasted revenue from transitioned properties before the start of the pandemic.
  • In April, NHI entered into a rent deferral agreement with Bickford Senior Livingwhich includes a deferral not to exceed $3M for April and not to exceed $2M for May.
  • All deferred amounts bear interest at 8% from deferral date and expected to be repaid over 1.5 years commencing on Oct.1.
