National Health Investors reports 83.5% of contractual cash collected due for April
Apr. 16, 2021 National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI)
- National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) has collected 83.5% of contractual cash due for April until today; remaining balance consists of 3.2% of contractual cash which NHI expects to either collect or defer pending ongoing discussions; 11.0% in deferrals related to Bickford; 1.8% in deferrals related to two other tenants; and 0.5% related to lower forecasted revenue from transitioned properties prior to the start of the pandemic.
- YTD, NHI has collected 91.6% of contractual cash 0.8% of contractual cash which NHI expects to either collect or defer pending ongoing discussions; 6.2% in deferrals related to Bickford; 0.9% in deferrals related to two other tenants; and 0.5% related to lower forecasted revenue from transitioned properties before the start of the pandemic.
- In April, NHI entered into a rent deferral agreement with Bickford Senior Livingwhich includes a deferral not to exceed $3M for April and not to exceed $2M for May.
- All deferred amounts bear interest at 8% from deferral date and expected to be repaid over 1.5 years commencing on Oct.1.