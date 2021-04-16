Mitek started at Buy as Jefferies sees identity market potential

Apr. 16, 2021 8:14 AM ETMitek Systems, Inc. (MITK)MITKBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
  • Saying the new CEO can reinvent Mitek's (NASDAQ:MITK) through a bigger identity market push, Jefferies initiates the company at Buy with a $20 price target, implying a 35% upside.
  • The firm thinks the identity push could add about $106M in incremental revenue, or about $13 per share.
  • With identity market penetration currently at around 7%, Mitek has plenty of room to grow into the space.
  • The mobile check deposit business is also "sticky" and "permanently altered" thanks to the pandemic-driven usage shift.
  • Mitek shares are up 1.8% pre-market to $15.07.
  • Mitek has a Very Bullish average rating among the four analysts tracked by Seeking Alpha.
