TuSimple stock snapped up by ARK Invest on first day
Apr. 16, 2021 8:19 AM ETTuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP)TSPBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor5 Comments
- ARK Invest purchased more than 3M shares of TuSimple Holdings (NASDAQ:TSP) on the electric truck startup's first day of trading.
- Tu Simple was snapped up by Cathie Wood's firm for the ARK Innovation ETF and ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF.
- Shares of TuSimple are down 2.85% premarket to $38.86 after ranging from $32.13 to $41.50 yesterday. The IPO was priced at $40 per share.
- TuSimple describes itself as aiming to develop the world's most advanced self-driving technologies specifically designed to meet the unique demands of heavy-duty trucks. The company says that through the development of an industry leading autonomous driving system, purpose-built autonomous trucks with OEMs Navistar and TRATON and the creation of the TuSimple Autonomous Freight Network it has become the partner of choice for shippers and carriers.
