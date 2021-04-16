Simon Property upgraded to Buy at Jefferies on favorable macro set-up
Apr. 16, 2021 8:19 AM ETSimon Property Group, Inc. (SPG)SPGBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) gains 1.2% in premarket trading after Jefferies analyst Linda Tsai upgrades the shopping mall REIT to Buy, noting that "the macro set-up favors the discretionary retail in malls."
- Sees continued strength in retail sales, lower than expected net store closures, and pent-up consumer demand driving a strong recovery in H2 2021.
- "Moreover, we believe the valuation gap between SPG and shopping centers for FY22 & FY23 multiples is likely too wide as consensus estimate for SPG remain conservative," Tsai writes in a note.
- Expects potentially higher earnings revisions and multiple expansion.
- Thursday's retail sales report showed a 9.8% M/M increase in March, easily beating the +5.6% consensus.