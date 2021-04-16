China set to approve BioNTech vaccine before July - WSJ

  • China is on track to approve its first foreign COVID-19 vaccine -- from BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) -- within the next 10 weeks, The Wall Street Journal reports.
  • In December, BioNTech reached an agreement with Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (OTCPK:SFOSF) to supply 100M doses to China this year.
  • The newspaper reports that China is motivated to approve the BioNTech vaccine because of the February 2022 Winter Olympics scheduled to take place in Beijing.
  • The country has approved four domestic vaccines and one other under emergency use.
  • BioNTech shares are up 0.7% to $171.74 in premarket trading.
