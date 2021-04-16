B2Gold maintains full-year gold production guidance despite Q1 drop
- B2Gold (NYSEMKT:BTG) +2.2% pre-market after reporting total Q1 gold production fell 17% Y/Y to 220.6K oz., as expected, but coming in 9% above budget.
- The lower production was due to planned significant waste stripping campaigns at both the Fekola and Otjikoto mines scheduled for H1.
- For FY 2021, the company maintains its full-year forecast of 970K-1.03M oz., expecting consolidated gold production from its three operating mines will be significantly weighted to H2 because of the planned waste stripping.
- Full-year total consolidated all-in sustaining costs are forecast at $870-$910/oz.
- The company expects to generate $630M in cash flows from operating activities for the full year, based on an $1,800/oz. gold price.
- B2Gold delivered an impressive 2020 with no net debt and lots of cash but shares have been weighed by weakness in the gold price, Fun Trading writes in a neutral analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.