McDonald's lands higher price target from UBS on strong long-term view

Apr. 16, 2021 8:47 AM ETMcDonald's Corporation (MCD)MCDBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor11 Comments
  • UBS hikes its price target on McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) to $255 from $240 as it points to continued momentum with the U.S. business for the restaurant chain.
  • UBS' long-term view on McDonald's: "We continue to like MCD’s 2021 US comp catalyst path, but also believe the brand is positioned for a multiyear period of sales outperformance. Structural improvements to marketing, digital, an updated store base, drive-thru efficiencies, and menu upgrades should provide ongoing share gain opportunities."
  • McDonald's trades close to its all-time high of $232.81 at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 27.4X.
  • Earlier this week, McDonald's was called a post-vaccine winner by Jefferies.
