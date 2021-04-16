McDonald's lands higher price target from UBS on strong long-term view
Apr. 16, 2021 8:47 AM ETMcDonald's Corporation (MCD)MCDBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor11 Comments
- UBS hikes its price target on McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) to $255 from $240 as it points to continued momentum with the U.S. business for the restaurant chain.
- UBS' long-term view on McDonald's: "We continue to like MCD’s 2021 US comp catalyst path, but also believe the brand is positioned for a multiyear period of sales outperformance. Structural improvements to marketing, digital, an updated store base, drive-thru efficiencies, and menu upgrades should provide ongoing share gain opportunities."
- McDonald's trades close to its all-time high of $232.81 at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 27.4X.
- Earlier this week, McDonald's was called a post-vaccine winner by Jefferies.