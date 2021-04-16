Samsung foundry reportedly seeks production help as capacity falls short

  • With capacity tight, Samsung's (OTC:SSNNF,OTC:SSNLF) foundry business is reportedly looking to outsource its production of memory controllers, which are digital circuits that connect processors to the main memory on a motherboard.
  • Digitimes sources say the foundry business has been skipping memory controller orders from its own consumer electronics affiliate to focus on high-margin products like smartphone application processors.
  • Finding a manufacturer that can help during the global chip shoartage could be difficult. But memory controller specialist Phison recently said it had sufficient supplies for embedded devices and SSDs, a position that has allowed the supplier to raise prices.
  • Samsung has also reportedly suspended advanced-node production at its fab in Austin, Texas, where operations were temporarily paused earlier this year due to weather-related power outages.
  • Samsung's production pause, a recent fire at a Renesas auto chip fab, and a power outage this week for foundry giant TSMC have all extended or threatened to extend the global semiconductor shortage.
