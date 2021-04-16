PPD cut following Thermo Scientific deal, Apellis and Iovance initiated as buys, and more in today's analyst action
Apr. 16, 2021 9:53 AM ETThermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO), APLSTMO, APLS, IOVA, FSTXBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
Multiple investment houses cut PPD
- Following yesterday's announcement that Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) would spend $17B to acquire PPD (NASDAQ:PPD), several investment houses, including Truist, Deutsche Bank, and Baird, have cut PPD shares to sell.
- Truist analyst Sandy Draper cut PPD shares to hold due to the acquisition price of $47 being close to the firm's $47.50 price target.
- DB analyst George Hill cuts shares from buy to hold given that the purchase price is "relatively rich."
Goldman Sachs sees 192% upside potential with Apellis
- Goldman Sachs analyst Madhu Kumar has initiated Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) with a buy and a $130 price target, implying a 192% upside.
- He is confident in the risk/reward profile for the phase 3 DERBY/OAKS trial of intravitreal pegcetacoplan in geographic atrophy.
- Pegcetacoplan also is under investigation for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and has a PDUFA date of May 14, 2021 in that indication.
Lifileucel, TIL therapy pipeline setting Iovance up for success
- Lifileucel for melanoma, cervical cancer, and other cancer indications, as well as its pipeline of tumor infiltrating lymphocyte ("TIL") therapies are positioning Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) for success, according to Goldman's Kumar.
- He has initiated the company with a buy rating and a $97 price target, implying ~197% upside.
- Kumar notes that a BLA for melanoma that could come this year will be supported by "highly compelling clinical data" for lifileucel in both post-PD-1 myeloma and post-chemotherapy cervical cancer.
- "We view TILs as the next major drug class in [immunotherapies], with Iovance as one of the leaders in the class," he adds.
- Iovance shares are up 3.8% to $31.58 in morning trading.
F-star Therapeutics initiated a buy at Oppenheimer
- Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh has initiated shares of F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) with a buy and a $30 price target, representing upside of ~223%.
- F-star's focus is on a several bispecific antibody platforms for cancer treatment.
- He says the company's targeted oncology approach identifies patient population subsets that allows for accelerated approval and "novel target synergy" currently unachievable with monoclonal antibody combinations.
- FS118 is F-star's most advanced candidate and is in phase 2 for rescuing checkpoint-inhibitor failures.
- F-star shares are up 8.6% to $10.10 in morning trading.