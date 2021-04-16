Castor Maritime jumps 5%, acquires vessel for $14.8M
Apr. 16, 2021 9:15 AM ETCastor Maritime Inc. (CTRM)CTRMBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA2 Comments
- Global shipping company, Castor Maritime (CTRM +6.3%) to acquire a 2005 Korean-built Aframax tanker from an unaffiliated third-party for a purchase price of $14.8M.
- The acquisition is expected to be consummated by taking delivery of the vessel in Q2 of this year.
- Petros Panagiotidis, CEO, commented: “We are pleased to announce our tenth vessel acquisition in 2021 with the addition of an Aframax tanker, to Castor’s fleet. Upon completion of all our recently announced acquisitions, our fleet will consist of sixteen vessels."
- Press Release