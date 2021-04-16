Dow Jones, S&P rise, helped by strong housing data

Apr. 16, 2021 9:34 AM ET
  • The string of impressive U.S. economic numbers continues, helping stocks, while bonds are retreating after the previous session's strong rally.
  • The S&P (SP500) +0.3% and Dow (DJI) +0.5% are up, while the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) -0.1% is off slightly as rates rise.
  • All the major averages look set for a winning week.
  • Treasury yields are recovering, with the 10-year up 6 basis points to 1.59%.
  • March housing starts rose more than 19% to an annual rate of 1.739M, well ahead of expectations for 1.613M. Building permits came in at 1.766M, a little ahead of the consensus 1.75M.
  • Those numbers rounded out a strong week of indicators for the U.S. economy in what has been a show-me period for investors. Retail sales and jobless claims also pointed to a recovery that is gathering momentum, while the market took a pop in retail inflation in stride.
  • The global economy is also improving, with China GDP up more than 18% in Q1.
  • That was well received by European markets, which are broadly higher, with London's FTSE-100 (UKX) above 7,000 for the first time in more than a year.
  • Eight of the 11 S&P sectors are higher, with Industrials (NYSEARCA:XLI) and Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) at the top.
  • Info Tech (NYSEARCA:XLK) and Communications Services (NYSEARCA:XLC) are down, with all six megacaps in the red.
  • Attention is still on the crypto space. Dogecoin continues to soar, but Bitcoin is easing back as Turkey bans crypto payments.
