State Street says fee revenue growth helps offset rate headwinds in Q1 earnings
Apr. 16, 2021 9:44 AM ETState Street Corporation (STT)STTBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- State Street's (STT -0.7%) fee revenue growth in Q1 helped to partly offset net interest income headwinds, as the financial industry continues to deal with low rates.
- Q1 EPS of $1.47, excluding notable items, exceeds the average analyst estimate of $1.34; compares with $1.69 in Q4 2020 and $1.67 in Q1 2020.
- Q1 total revenue of $2.95B beats the $2.89B consensus and increased 1% Q/Q but fell 4% Y/Y.
- Total fee revenue of $2.48B increased 3% Q/Q and 4% Y/Y, while net interest income of $467M declined 6% Q/Q and 30% Y/Y.
- CEO Ron O'Hanley also comments: "Core operating expenses continue to be controlled and we remain committed to expense discipline by driving productivity gains through automation and process reengineering, while investing back into our businesses."
- Q1 total expenses of $2.33B increased 2% Q/Q and 3% Y/Y.
- Assets under custody/administration of $40.3T rose 4% Q/Q and assets under management of $3.59B also increased 4% during the quarter.
- Repurchased $475M of common stock during Q1 and recently announced a stock buyback program for up to $425M in Q2, consistent with the limit set by the Federal Reserve.
- Return on average common equity of 8.4% was flat Q/Q and fell from 10.9% a year ago.
- Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.
