Amazon testing service where delivery drivers would assemble furniture
Apr. 16, 2021 9:50 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)AMZNBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is reportedly experimenting with a premium furniture and appliance assembly service at the time of delivery.
- Bloomberg sources say the service would have drivers assemble furniture and install appliances. If the customer isn't happy with the product at that time, the driver initiates the return.
- A growing number of companies offer assembly with a delivery for an additional charge, including e-commerce-focused companies like Wayfair and brick-and-mortar stalwarts like Lowe's.
