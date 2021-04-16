Amazon testing service where delivery drivers would assemble furniture

Apr. 16, 2021 9:50 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)AMZNBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor65 Comments
  • Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is reportedly experimenting with a premium furniture and appliance assembly service at the time of delivery.
  • Bloomberg sources say the service would have drivers assemble furniture and install appliances. If the customer isn't happy with the product at that time, the driver initiates the return.
  • A growing number of companies offer assembly with a delivery for an additional charge, including e-commerce-focused companies like Wayfair and brick-and-mortar stalwarts like Lowe's.
  • Recent news: In his farewell shareholder letter before handing over the CEO reins, Amazon's Jeff Bezos said the company aims to become "Earth's Best Employer."
