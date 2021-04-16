New Petrobras CEO backs insiders to fill top posts - Reuters
Apr. 16, 2021
- Incoming Petrobras (PBR -1.5%) CEO Joaquim Silva e Luna has endorsed four career executives to head up key company divisions rather than bringing in more outsiders, Reuters reports.
- The decision from Luna, an army veteran with no oil experience, to endorse seasoned company executives sends a message of some continuity to a market wary of non-expert appointments to lead the company.
- The Petrobras board meets today to vote on the new division heads and officially confirm Luna as the new CEO.
- Half of the company's eight-seat executive director team is currently vacant, after four divisional heads left the company following Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro's dismissal of previous CEO Roberto Castello Branco in a dispute over fuel prices.