Applied Blockchain partners with SparkPool and General Mining Research for Ethereum and Altcoin mining market
Apr. 16, 2021 10:08 AM ETApplied Blockchain, Inc. (APLD)APLDBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Applied Blockchain (OTCPK:APLD +123.9%) forayed into the Ethereum and Altcoin mining market through strategic partnerships with industry leading companies SparkPool and General Mining Research.
- It also successfully completed an oversubscribed private investment of $16.5M in proceeds (sold 660K shares of convertible preferred stock that convert into 132M shares representing ~31.2% ownership of the company).
- SparkPool and GMR each take a 9.9% equity stake in APLD and have executed a three-year services agreement with one year auto renewals.
- The company expects initial mining capacity to come online in May 2021.
- It also plans to list on the Nasdaq soon.
- The Ethereum network is on pace to capture ~$4B in fee revenue in 2021; "Ethereum represents one of the most attractive investment opportunities in the blockchain ecosystem with usage of the network hitting an inflection point in the last twelve months and transaction volumes increasing over 1,000% Y/Y," CEO & chairman Wes Cummins. commented.