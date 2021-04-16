Investors should reject GE CEO Culp's revised pay deal, proxy advisors say
- General Electric (GE -0.7%) is heading for a showdown over a $47M bonus for CEO Larry Culp, after shareholder advisors ISS and Glass Lewis recommend investors vote against the pay package, Financial Times reports.
- Institutional Shareholder Services says rewriting the bonus plan last year after the pandemic punished GE shares was "problematic," and Glass Lewis says Culp's new bonus target "does not reflect clearly exceptional share price performance."
- At a low point for GE shares in August, the board rewrote the terms of Culp's bonus plan, which was tied to share price targets, reducing the stock price at which the CEO would earn bonus shares and nearly doubling the amount of stock he would receive; GE shares have since rebounded sharply.
- "The lowering of goals without adjusting the payout opportunity is... problematic," ISS says in advising a "no" vote on pay.
- ISS and Glass Lewis also recommend GE shareholders vote to separate Culp's roles as Chairman and CEO.
